EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.930-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.9 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 280,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,352. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

