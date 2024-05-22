ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Plans Dividend of $0.29

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2878 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMUB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

