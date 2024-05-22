Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and $466.08 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.81 or 0.00123481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,559,250 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

