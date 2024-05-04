Evercore ISI Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $193.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.24.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

