CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

