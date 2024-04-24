Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE LMT traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $459.14. 1,017,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,945. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $480.92.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
