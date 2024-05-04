Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JXI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 7,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

