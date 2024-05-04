iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

