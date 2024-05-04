Provence Wealth Management Group Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 2,613,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

