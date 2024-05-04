U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

