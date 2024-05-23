Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CB traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.11. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

