Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.41. 1,696,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,061. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

