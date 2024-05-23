GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 15,960 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

