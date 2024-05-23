Quest Partners LLC Buys New Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGEE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.