GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.