GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Getty Realty worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

