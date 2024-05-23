GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 495.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

