GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 16,865 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $16,834,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

