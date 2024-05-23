D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $126,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

DHI stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

