GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6,985.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202,587 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.