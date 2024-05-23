Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 844 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

