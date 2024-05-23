CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

