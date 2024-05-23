BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires 429 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,242. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

