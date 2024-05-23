Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 86 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $986.68. 120,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,396. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,074.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.