Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.20. 3,991,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

