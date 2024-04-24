Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $79.28

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.28, but opened at $77.12. Bank First shares last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 2,401 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group lowered Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank First Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 167.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank First by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

