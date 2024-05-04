United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Down 1.3%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.40 ($24.09) and last traded at €22.64 ($24.34). Approximately 152,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.94 ($24.67).

United Internet Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.72. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

