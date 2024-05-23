Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,471.35

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,471.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,571.57 or 0.99904566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011640 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00114417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00191728 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $377.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

