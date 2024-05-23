TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,751 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $47,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 6,065,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

