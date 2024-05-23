TCW Group Inc. Has $55.72 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average is $173.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

