Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.04 and last traded at $156.22. Approximately 7,700,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,891,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $814.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

