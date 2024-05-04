NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.90 ($0.95). 1,012,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,233,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.20 ($0.96).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The firm has a market cap of £446.07 million, a PE ratio of 943.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.69.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Articles

