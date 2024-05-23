Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,366.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,201.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $745.45 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

