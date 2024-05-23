United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.37, for a total transaction of $980,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UTHR opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

