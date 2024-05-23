MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland Sells 2,500 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

