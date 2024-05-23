Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sells $130,655.18 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Replimune Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $927,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.