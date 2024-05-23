Insider Selling: Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells 197,183 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,598,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HYZN

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,144 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.