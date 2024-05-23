Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Buys 2,430 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 121.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

