Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $70,817.72 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 183,912 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

