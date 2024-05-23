Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Buys $56,881.50 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling purchased 37,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $56,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 1,390.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.87%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.