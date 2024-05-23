Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $569,392.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

