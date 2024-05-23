Insider Selling: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Sells $360,400.00 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

