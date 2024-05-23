Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Sells $219,950.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

