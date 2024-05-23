Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Roxanne Taylor Sells 78,868 Shares

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Unisys Trading Down 0.2 %
Unisys stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.90 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
