Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Roxanne Taylor Sells 78,868 Shares

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Unisys stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.90 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Unisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Unisys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unisys by 144.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Unisys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unisys by 206.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 389,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.