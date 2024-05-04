Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.34. 313,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 309,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Danone Price Performance

Danone Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Stories

