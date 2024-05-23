TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,994 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $38,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. City State Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.