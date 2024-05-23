aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.59 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $374.78 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000863 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,275,775 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

