Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 2,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.33.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
