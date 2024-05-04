Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 2,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

