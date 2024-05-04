Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

