SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.58. The company had a trading volume of 987,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,221. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $357.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

